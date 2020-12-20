Neogen (NEOG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 22nd. Analysts expect Neogen to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.79 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Neogen to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $80.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 70.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.54. Neogen has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $82.69.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

In other news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total transaction of $470,752.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 25,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $1,796,363.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,771,108.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,543 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

