Pi Financial Analysts Give Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) a C$11.00 Price Target

Pi Financial set a C$11.00 target price on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

APHA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$9.42 to C$12.80 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$8.25 to C$9.80 in a report on Thursday. Cormark lifted their price target on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$8.25 to C$12.25 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.21.

Shares of TSE APHA opened at C$9.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.95, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.81. Aphria Inc. has a 1 year low of C$2.65 and a 1 year high of C$11.39.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

