Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Raised to C$2.00

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CMMC. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$1.65 price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) in a report on Saturday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.40 to C$1.60 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Saturday, November 28th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.00.

TSE:CMMC opened at C$1.80 on Wednesday. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.28 and a twelve month high of C$1.80. The company has a market cap of C$373.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.11.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

