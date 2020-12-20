Cormark Increases Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$25.00

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) had its target price lifted by Cormark from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AC. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$26.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded Air Canada (AC.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised Air Canada (AC.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.96.

Shares of AC stock opened at C$23.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.83 billion and a PE ratio of -1.89. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$9.26 and a 52-week high of C$52.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 767.46.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Galardo sold 3,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.98, for a total transaction of C$68,627.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,896.94. Also, Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 17,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total value of C$415,033.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$601,482.50.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

