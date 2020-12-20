Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) to Underperform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$15.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$14.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities downgraded Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

CCO stock opened at C$17.13 on Thursday. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of C$7.69 and a twelve month high of C$18.38. The company has a market cap of C$6.78 billion and a PE ratio of -1,427.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.67.

Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$379.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Cameco Co. (CCO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is -666.67%.

About Cameco Co. (CCO.TO)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

