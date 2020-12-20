CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) (TSE:CWX) Price Target Increased to C$8.25 by Analysts at CIBC

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) (TSE:CWX) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.27% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Haywood Securities raised their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

CWX stock opened at C$7.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.15. CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$2.73 and a twelve month high of C$7.67. The firm has a market cap of C$562.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) (TSE:CWX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$472.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$437.50 million. Research analysts expect that CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

