KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.81.

KEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp to $26.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

NYSE:KEY traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $15.42. 16,952,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,131,157. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $20.52. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $261,865.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 522.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 305.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The Consumer Bank segment offers deposit and investment products, personal finance and financial wellness services, lending, mortgage and home equity, student loan refinancing, credit card, treasury services, and business advisory services.

