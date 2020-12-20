Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Receives $73.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.57.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Itron alerts:

In related news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total transaction of $45,760.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 21,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,995.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,760,687. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Itron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Itron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $716,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Itron by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Itron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,238,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Itron by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITRI stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.23. 935,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,796. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.21. Itron has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $89.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -54.46 and a beta of 1.13.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.36. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $540.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Itron will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.