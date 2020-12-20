Conceal Price Tops $0.0798 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last week, Conceal has traded up 17.6% against the dollar. Conceal has a market cap of $758,017.20 and approximately $27,972.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can now be bought for about $0.0798 or 0.00000340 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Sistemkoin, Graviex and TradeOgre.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,478.22 or 1.00019176 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00022368 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00007591 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $106.78 or 0.00454911 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.04 or 0.00664758 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00144917 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 18,172,994 coins and its circulating supply is 9,501,869 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX, Sistemkoin and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

