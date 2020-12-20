Diamond (DMD) Trading Up 9.8% Over Last Week

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 17.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.52 or 0.00006490 BTC on exchanges. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $5.42 million and approximately $7,403.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001555 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00149473 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,555,352 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

Diamond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

