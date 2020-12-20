Swap (XWP) Market Capitalization Tops $147,963.40

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Swap coin can now be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Graviex. Swap has a total market capitalization of $147,963.40 and approximately $35,458.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Swap has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00141530 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00022512 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $174.98 or 0.00745794 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00169844 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00375700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00121062 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00075441 BTC.

About Swap

Swap’s total supply is 11,986,936 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap

Buying and Selling Swap

Swap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

