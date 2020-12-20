Brokerages Set Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Price Target at $3.42

Shares of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.42.

Several brokerages have commented on MOGO. HC Wainwright began coverage on Mogo in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Mogo from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Mogo stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,487. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68. The stock has a market cap of $100.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 2.85. Mogo has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $3.84.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

