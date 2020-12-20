Loom Network (LOOM) Price Tops $0.0311 on Major Exchanges

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0311 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a total market cap of $30.16 million and $10.70 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Loom Network has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00056934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.77 or 0.00378349 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00018042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 83.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00026564 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

LOOM is a token. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

