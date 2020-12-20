Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Receives $44.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.

SYBT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Stephens cut Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James cut Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.13. 222,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,306. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Stock Yards Bancorp has a one year low of $22.98 and a one year high of $44.73.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $46.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.10 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 30.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 522.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 87,450.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

