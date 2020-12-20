Brokerages Expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to Announce $1.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to post earnings per share of $1.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Crane’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. Crane reported earnings per share of $1.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $3.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $737.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.64 million. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 41,673 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Crane by 40.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Crane by 129.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after buying an additional 136,879 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Crane by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Crane by 4.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.34. 604,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.53 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.73. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

