Brokerages Expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Will Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Watts Water Technologies posted earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $383.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Watts Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.67.

NYSE WTS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.89. 706,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,817. Watts Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $120.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 50,000 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $5,806,500.00. Also, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,000 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $114,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,633.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,193 shares of company stock worth $8,602,991. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

