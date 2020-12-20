Fresnillo Plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fresnillo Plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

OTCMKTS:FNLPF traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.62. 6,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,223. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.89 and a beta of 0.16. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $18.11.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.