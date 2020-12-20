-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Apache’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.30). Apache reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 237.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Apache will report full-year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apache.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.16 million. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS.

APA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Apache from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Capital One Financial upgraded Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Apache from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Apache from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Apache from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Apache has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Apache by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after purchasing an additional 125,520 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Apache by 15.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Apache by 27.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 308,056 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 65,412 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Apache by 10.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,511 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Apache by 45.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 84,688 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 26,571 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APA stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $15.33. The stock had a trading volume of 11,712,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,780,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 4.65. Apache has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

