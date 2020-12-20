Mixin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.26 Million (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One Mixin token can currently be purchased for about $142.36 or 0.00606989 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE and FCoin. During the last week, Mixin has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $75.28 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mixin alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Mixin

Mixin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 528,802 tokens. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XINUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mixin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.