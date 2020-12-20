SwftCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.76 Million (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One SwftCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC and Huobi. During the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. SwftCoin has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and $2.76 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00056926 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.53 or 0.00377472 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00018037 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 78.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00026578 BTC.

SwftCoin Profile

SwftCoin is a token. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com

SwftCoin Token Trading

SwftCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

