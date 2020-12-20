HyperCash (HC) Achieves Market Cap of $39.85 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. During the last week, HyperCash has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for $0.89 or 0.00003781 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, EXX, Bit-Z and Bithumb. HyperCash has a market cap of $39.85 million and approximately $6.59 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00141686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00022540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $174.85 or 0.00745519 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00170031 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00375852 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00121098 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00075288 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,942,008 coins. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Huobi, EXX, Coinnest, ZB.COM, HitBTC, Allcoin, Binance, OKEx, Cryptopia, Bithumb, Gate.io, Kucoin and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

