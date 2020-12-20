Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Receives $158.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.60.

CDNAF has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank raised Canadian Tire from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from $136.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Canadian Tire to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of CDNAF remained flat at $$130.41 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.29. Canadian Tire has a twelve month low of $46.80 and a twelve month high of $130.59.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting goods, and petroleum under the Canadian Tire, PartSource, Petroleum, Gas+, Party City, Mark's, Mark's Work Wearhouse, L'Ãquipeur, Helly Hansen, SportChek, Sports Experts, Atmosphere, Pro Hockey Life, National Sports, Sports Rousseau, and Hockey Experts banners.

