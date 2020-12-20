GlobalBoost-Y Trading 74.2% Higher Over Last Week (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 28.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 19th. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $65,666.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0752 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 74.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,385.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $648.34 or 0.02772425 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.37 or 0.00514722 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.69 or 0.01345670 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.72 or 0.00657349 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005833 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.98 or 0.00316369 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00027048 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00078228 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

