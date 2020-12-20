Analysts Set Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Target Price at $17.57

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.57.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Axcella Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Axcella Health in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of AXLA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.83. 184,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,416. The company has a quick ratio of 22.66, a current ratio of 22.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Axcella Health has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.07.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcella Health will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 176.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 53.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the second quarter valued at $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 85.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the second quarter valued at $70,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs) for the treatment of complex diseases and improving health in the United States. It offers AXA1665 for use in treating overt hepatic encephalopathy; AXA1125 and AXA1957 to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; AXA2678 for use in treating muscle atrophy; and AXA4010 to target multiple biological pathways to support normal structures and functions of the blood.

