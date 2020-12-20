Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.57.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXLA. ValuEngine downgraded Axcella Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Axcella Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ AXLA traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.83. 184,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,416. Axcella Health has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 22.66 and a current ratio of 22.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. Research analysts anticipate that Axcella Health will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Axcella Health by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Axcella Health by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs) for the treatment of complex diseases and improving health in the United States. It offers AXA1665 for use in treating overt hepatic encephalopathy; AXA1125 and AXA1957 to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; AXA2678 for use in treating muscle atrophy; and AXA4010 to target multiple biological pathways to support normal structures and functions of the blood.

