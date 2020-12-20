MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Analysts expect MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to post earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MetLife’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.61. MetLife posted earnings of $1.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MetLife will report full year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS.

MET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.09.

MET stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.65. 9,359,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,548,652. The stock has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.85.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 30.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MetLife by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,556,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,858,000 after buying an additional 981,327 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,598,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 7,835 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of MetLife by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 84,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

