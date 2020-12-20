Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) will announce $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Gentherm’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.70. Gentherm reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.42. Gentherm had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $259.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on THRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Gentherm from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Roth Capital increased their target price on Gentherm from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

In other news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 4,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $252,248.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,202.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gentherm by 4.9% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gentherm by 1.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Gentherm by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Gentherm by 27.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gentherm by 2.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ THRM traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.14. The company had a trading volume of 572,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,009. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $66.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.55 and a beta of 1.46.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

