Brokerages Expect American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Will Announce Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.99 and the highest is $2.22. American Tower reported earnings of $1.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year earnings of $8.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.39 to $8.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.01 to $9.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Tower.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.50.

NYSE:AMT traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,538,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,671. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.33. The company has a market capitalization of $98.40 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.27. American Tower has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.99%.

In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total transaction of $242,231.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,828 shares of company stock worth $645,134. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

See Also: 52-week highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Tower (AMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.