Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Trading Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $208,004.91 and approximately $75.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 9.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.00 or 0.00452390 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002378 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00016807 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.73 or 0.01674881 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 99% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000055 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

