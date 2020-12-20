Quark (QRK) Price Hits $0.0057

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Quark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quark has traded 116.5% higher against the dollar. Quark has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $268.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000185 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 267,724,189 coins. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Quark

Quark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

