-$2.33 EPS Expected for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will post earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.91) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.96). Cedar Fair reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3,428.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year earnings of ($10.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.52) to ($10.54). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.33) to ($1.65). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by ($0.43). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 159.40% and a negative net margin of 119.04%. The business had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FUN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.11.

Shares of NYSE:FUN traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.12. The stock had a trading volume of 754,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,770. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.45 and its 200 day moving average is $30.39. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $56.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.21.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 43.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,444,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,173 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 1,429.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,222,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 197.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,124,000 after purchasing an additional 630,058 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 173.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 792,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after acquiring an additional 502,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 626,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after buying an additional 122,323 shares in the last quarter. 46.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

