Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Receives $26.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MGDDY shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, October 23rd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.55. 49,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,902. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.39. Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $26.70.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

