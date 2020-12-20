Brokerages Set Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) Target Price at C$441.33

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$442.17.

CP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$497.00 to C$495.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$451.00 to C$475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$395.00 to C$450.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$454.00 to C$469.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$450.00 to C$460.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) alerts:

In other Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 92 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$432.43, for a total value of C$39,783.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,651,006.49.

CP stock traded up C$3.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$439.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,104,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.95, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of C$252.00 and a twelve month high of C$444.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$425.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$390.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.06.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported C$4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$4.25 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.88 billion. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 16.3398907 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.