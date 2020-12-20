Databroker Price Hits $0.0251 on Top Exchanges (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 27.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Databroker has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar. One Databroker token can now be purchased for $0.0251 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges. Databroker has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $83.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00057081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.75 or 0.00370444 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00018073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 66.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00026209 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 tokens. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao

Databroker Token Trading

Databroker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

