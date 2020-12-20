CyberMiles Trading Up 1.5% Over Last Week (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 19th. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $6.85 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.16 or 0.00501990 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,306.07 or 0.99855665 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005831 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00022556 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00007628 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00016752 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003123 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

