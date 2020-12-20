NULS Price Hits $0.29 on Exchanges (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One NULS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001223 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NULS has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. NULS has a market capitalization of $28.43 million and approximately $8.57 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00141786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00022679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.71 or 0.00748538 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00170152 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00377588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00121537 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00075563 BTC.

About NULS

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official website for NULS is nuls.io . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NULS

NULS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

