$1.54 EPS Expected for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MetLife’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.61. MetLife posted earnings per share of $1.98 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MetLife will report full-year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.09.

Shares of NYSE MET traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.65. The company had a trading volume of 9,359,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,548,652. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. MetLife has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $53.28.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MET. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in MetLife during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 21.9% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

