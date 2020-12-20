Aave 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $348.25 Million (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Aave token can currently be bought for about $86.53 or 0.00371189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Kyber Network, Gate.io and Bibox. Aave has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $348.25 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aave has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00056869 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00018039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00026228 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 61.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $562.44 or 0.02412850 BTC.

About Aave

Aave (CRYPTO:AAVE) is a token. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,995,369 tokens. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io

Buying and Selling Aave

Aave can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Alterdice, Bibox, IDEX, Gate.io, Binance, BiteBTC, ABCC, HitBTC and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

