StrongHands (SHND) Trading Up 8% Over Last 7 Days

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 19th. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Crex24. In the last week, StrongHands has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $307,919.31 and approximately $4.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,255,357,802 coins and its circulating supply is 16,842,163,448 coins. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, STEX, CryptoBridge, Coindeal, Crex24, Graviex and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

