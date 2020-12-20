Wings (WINGS) Achieves Market Cap of $3.65 Million

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Wings token can currently be bought for $0.0365 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wings has a total market capitalization of $3.65 million and $17,765.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wings has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wings alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00056869 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.53 or 0.00371189 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00018039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00026228 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 61.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002236 BTC.

About Wings

WINGS is a token. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wings’ official website is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

Buying and Selling Wings

Wings can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WINGSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Wings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wings and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.