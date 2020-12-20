Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.44. Cabot Oil & Gas also posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $2.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Cabot Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis.

COG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.47.

Shares of NYSE COG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.97. 13,769,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,024,763. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 54.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,516 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 72,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 262,370 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

