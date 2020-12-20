Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Head to Head Survey

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Windtree Therapeutics has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

4.1% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and Windtree Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BiondVax Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$31.60 million ($3.60) -0.90 Windtree Therapeutics $200,000.00 483.09 -$27.48 million N/A N/A

Windtree Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than BiondVax Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and Windtree Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BiondVax Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Windtree Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Windtree Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 114.54%. Given Windtree Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Windtree Therapeutics is more favorable than BiondVax Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and Windtree Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BiondVax Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -135.18% Windtree Therapeutics N/A -42.86% -25.10%

Summary

Windtree Therapeutics beats BiondVax Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treatment of seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology and medical device company, engages in the research and development of products that focus on acute pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases. Its four lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants; lyophilized KL4 surfactant for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension. The company was formerly known as Discovery Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2016. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Warrington, Pennsylvania.

