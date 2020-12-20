SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded SSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised SSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Peel Hunt downgraded SSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut SSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

SSPPF stock remained flat at $$4.00 during trading on Friday. SSP Group has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $8.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average of $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 550 brands in approximately 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

