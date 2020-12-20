Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Receives $7.13 Average PT from Analysts

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.13.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CEMI. Craig Hallum upgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Colliers Securities upgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after buying an additional 25,962 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 63.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 627,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 244,039 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 54.2% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 342,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 120,540 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $894,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 42.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 75,556 shares during the last quarter. 31.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CEMI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.50. 941,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.07. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.12.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 73.70% and a negative net margin of 76.55%. Research analysts predict that Chembio Diagnostics will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

