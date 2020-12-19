Brokerages Set ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) PT at $22.00

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.60.

CNOB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.09. 411,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.68. The company has a market cap of $798.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.40.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 21.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

