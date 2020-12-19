Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WTFC. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

In related news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $840,600.63. Also, President Timothy Crane sold 6,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $413,341.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,740.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,141 shares of company stock worth $2,051,042. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth about $33,474,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 19.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,248,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,696,000 after acquiring an additional 371,808 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,678,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 56.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 678,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,611,000 after acquiring an additional 245,402 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

WTFC stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.83. 653,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,338. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $71.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $426.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.57 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.57%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

