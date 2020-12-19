Brokerages Set Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Target Price at $57.17

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.17.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,334.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,020,298 shares of company stock worth $998,009 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,840,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,927 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,288,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,146,000 after acquiring an additional 173,718 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,654,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,176,000 after acquiring an additional 330,866 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,938,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,878,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,257,000 after acquiring an additional 405,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

MS stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.18. The company had a trading volume of 15,499,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,809,690. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.98. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $65.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

