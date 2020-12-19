Digital Fantasy Sports Reaches Market Capitalization of $139,196.00 (DFS)

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Digital Fantasy Sports has a total market capitalization of $139,196.00 and $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded 24% lower against the dollar. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can now be bought for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, Cat.Ex and P2PB2B.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00056935 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.90 or 0.00368472 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003804 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00018071 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00026049 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 63% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Profile

DFS is a token. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . Digital Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Digital Fantasy Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fantasy Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

