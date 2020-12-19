Velas Price Hits $0.0236 on Top Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $49.75 million and $1.47 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Velas has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000133 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000569 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001622 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000369 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Velas

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,106,296,362 coins. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

Velas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

