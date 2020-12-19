Veles Hits One Day Volume of $180,891.00 (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Veles has a market capitalization of $60,185.14 and approximately $180,891.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Veles has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. One Veles coin can now be purchased for $0.0471 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,312.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $645.51 or 0.02768928 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $117.05 or 0.00502099 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $314.12 or 0.01347415 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.79 or 0.00655404 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005848 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.50 or 0.00315266 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00027175 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00079176 BTC.

About Veles

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,388,186 coins and its circulating supply is 1,278,212 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veles’ official website is veles.network.

Buying and Selling Veles

Veles can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

